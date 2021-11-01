532 Shares in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 532 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 8.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,855,000 after acquiring an additional 74,615 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,824,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 525.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 113,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,313,000 after acquiring an additional 94,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Ralph Lauren news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RL opened at $127.17 on Monday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.75 and a 200-day moving average of $119.85.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.76%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RL shares. OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.24.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

