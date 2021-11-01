4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Price Hits $0.0144 on Major Exchanges (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 1st. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $131,750.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00050993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.23 or 0.00221248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00096218 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

FOUR is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar . The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.