488,429 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Purchased by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 488,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,738,813,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $56.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.67 and a 1-year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.21%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

