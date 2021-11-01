$469.58 Million in Sales Expected for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) will post sales of $469.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $451.16 million and the highest is $488.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported sales of $376.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $527.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AQN. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $14.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.26. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 42.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

