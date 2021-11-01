$465.31 Million in Sales Expected for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will announce sales of $465.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $464.39 million and the highest is $468.70 million. Veeva Systems reported sales of $377.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.11.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,035 in the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,548 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,654,000 after acquiring an additional 983,136 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $210,874,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1,729,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 345,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,218,000 after purchasing an additional 345,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,880,000 after purchasing an additional 301,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock opened at $317.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.00, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $306.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.31.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

