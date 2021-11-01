416,379 Shares in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) Purchased by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 416,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,000. Meta Materials makes up about 0.7% of Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Aristides Capital LLC owned 0.52% of Meta Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,978,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,714,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,648,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,977,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMAT traded up 0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 110,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,959,113. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. Meta Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 0.50 and a fifty-two week high of 21.76.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 0.62 million for the quarter.

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

