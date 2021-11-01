36,233 Shares in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,184,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 241,965 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 190,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 106.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $31.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.96. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $32.25.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

