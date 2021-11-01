$34.90 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will post sales of $34.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.71 million. Gladstone Commercial posted sales of $33.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year sales of $138.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $138.70 million to $139.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $149.30 million, with estimates ranging from $147.10 million to $151.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $33.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million.

GOOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis boosted their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 21.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter worth about $151,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter worth about $204,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOD stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $21.86. 312,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,342. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $803.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.1253 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.54%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

