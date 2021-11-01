2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $230.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to post $230.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $222.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $235.00 million. 2U reported sales of $201.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year sales of $943.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $939.90 million to $946.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2U has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

2U stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.54. The stock had a trading volume of 895,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,557. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.94. 2U has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.27.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in 2U in the first quarter worth about $29,761,000. Amundi purchased a new position in 2U in the second quarter worth about $27,947,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in 2U by 91.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,389,000 after buying an additional 475,339 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in 2U by 5,841.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,000 after buying an additional 380,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 2U by 39.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,447,000 after buying an additional 354,647 shares during the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

