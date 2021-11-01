212,200 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 212,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $604,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $50,135,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 23.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,645,127 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $39,307,000 after buying an additional 504,429 shares in the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

F stock opened at $17.08 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.