20,053 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Purchased by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 21.7% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 133,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 39.8% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 40.9% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 78.0% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,969. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $125.27 and a 12-month high of $144.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

