$2.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will report sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Polaris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.12 billion and the highest is $2.30 billion. Polaris also reported sales of $2.16 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris will report full-year sales of $8.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.61 billion to $9.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist reduced their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.27.

In other news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Polaris by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,619,000 after acquiring an additional 166,303 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Polaris during the second quarter worth about $380,142,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Polaris by 14.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,586,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,229,000 after acquiring an additional 318,948 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,346,000 after purchasing an additional 124,445 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 910,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,747,000 after purchasing an additional 11,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $114.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Polaris has a 12 month low of $88.77 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

