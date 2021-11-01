1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Shares Down 3.9%

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.44 and last traded at $16.48. 1,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 277,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.12.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 million. Equities analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 1stdibs.Com news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt bought 44,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $658,093.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. 45.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

