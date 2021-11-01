1Life Healthcare (ONEM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect 1Life Healthcare to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $21.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77. 1Life Healthcare has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.89.

ONEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist reduced their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.59.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $68,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,158,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,082 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of 1Life Healthcare worth $38,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

