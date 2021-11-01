$194.90 Million in Sales Expected for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to report sales of $194.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $185.40 million to $200.50 million. PetIQ posted sales of $162.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year sales of $886.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $879.90 million to $893.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $980.03 million, with estimates ranging from $940.00 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). PetIQ had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $271.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.61 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000.

PetIQ stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.83. 748,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,689. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average is $33.42. PetIQ has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $757.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

