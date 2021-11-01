188,269 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 188,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $47,689,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Coinbase Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,301,556,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $859,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $830,242,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $341,269,000. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COIN stock opened at $319.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.96 and a 200-day moving average of $256.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 726,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $188,596,025.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.38, for a total value of $1,275,630.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,166,199 shares of company stock valued at $310,294,657.

A number of research analysts have commented on COIN shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.40.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

