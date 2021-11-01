174,782 Shares in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Purchased by Amundi

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 174,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,712,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $368,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 59.1% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 635,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,496,000 after acquiring an additional 236,011 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 155.3% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 480,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,619,000 after acquiring an additional 292,015 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,820,000 after acquiring an additional 11,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 2,780 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $433,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,130 shares of company stock worth $3,176,759. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.38.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $166.00 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.