172,583 Shares in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 172,583 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,156,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,416,000 after buying an additional 565,000 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the second quarter worth $279,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,504,000 after acquiring an additional 18,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,378,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,148,000 after acquiring an additional 120,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 76.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 448,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,818,000 after acquiring an additional 195,113 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mimecast alerts:

MIME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

MIME opened at $75.44 on Monday. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $76.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 137.16, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.98.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $3,299,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 17,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total value of $1,023,979.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,908 shares of company stock worth $15,025,453 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.