158,000 Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Bought by Bayberry Capital Partners LP

Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 158,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,870,000. Tapestry comprises about 1.9% of Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,226,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,314,231,000 after buying an additional 1,207,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,123,309 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,005,402,000 after buying an additional 141,490 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 56.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $800,378,000 after buying an additional 6,639,782 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 70.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $217,844,000 after buying an additional 2,176,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 122.2% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,848,802 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $167,346,000 after buying an additional 2,116,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

Shares of TPR opened at $38.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.16. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.