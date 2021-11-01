$152.80 Million in Sales Expected for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will announce $152.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $151.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $153.75 million. TowneBank posted sales of $171.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year sales of $663.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $661.13 million to $666.44 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $626.91 million, with estimates ranging from $626.85 million to $626.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 27.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $31.52 on Monday. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOWN. FMR LLC grew its stake in TowneBank by 423.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in TowneBank by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TowneBank by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in TowneBank by 1,089.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

