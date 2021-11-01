150,745 Shares in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Purchased by Arthedge Capital Management LLC

Arthedge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 150,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,605,000. Global-e Online accounts for about 3.8% of Arthedge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLBE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,711,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,062,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,955,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,427,000. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Shares of GLBE stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,238. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $83.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.05.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.62 million. On average, research analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

