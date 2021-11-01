1,480 Shares in iShares MSCI Peru ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Peru ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Peru ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Peru ETF by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Peru ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Peru ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Peru ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,261,000.

Shares of EPU opened at $30.02 on Monday. iShares MSCI Peru ETF has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $39.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average is $29.25.

