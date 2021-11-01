$135.55 Million in Sales Expected for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will post sales of $135.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $134.50 million and the highest is $136.60 million. MicroStrategy reported sales of $131.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full-year sales of $511.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $510.70 million to $511.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $536.25 million, with estimates ranging from $535.30 million to $537.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $529.44.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.50, for a total value of $654,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.42, for a total transaction of $7,334,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,334,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,850 shares of company stock worth $18,413,315 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at approximately $633,429,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,969,000 after buying an additional 95,537 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,155,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 94,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 29,030.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares during the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $715.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $668.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.50. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $159.54 and a one year high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

