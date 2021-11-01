127,978 Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 127,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,944,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 193,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after purchasing an additional 64,237 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $79.13 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.30 and a 52 week high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.14.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The business had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.93) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Guggenheim raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.94.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

