1,187 Shares in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,187 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,149.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, CEO Rob C. Holmes bought 8,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,598.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,481 shares of company stock worth $1,646,860 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TCBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.30.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $60.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.85. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.71 and a 1 year high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.