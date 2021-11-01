11,817 Shares in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,817 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Canon in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Canon by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Canon during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Canon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Canon alerts:

CAJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Canon stock opened at $22.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.76. Canon Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $25.94.

About Canon

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.