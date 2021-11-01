$117.00 Million in Sales Expected for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) will post sales of $117.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.60 million and the highest is $118.40 million. Cactus posted sales of $59.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year sales of $433.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $430.20 million to $437.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $584.87 million, with estimates ranging from $568.71 million to $593.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cactus.

Get Cactus alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on WHD. Barclays boosted their target price on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,017,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,974,000 after buying an additional 574,963 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,221,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,752,000 after buying an additional 130,443 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,292,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,886,000 after buying an additional 1,988,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,265,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,367,000 after buying an additional 90,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,997,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,345,000 after buying an additional 501,527 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $43.50 on Monday. Cactus has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $46.94. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.32 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cactus (WHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.