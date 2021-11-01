$111.77 Million in Sales Expected for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will announce $111.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.40 million. Provident Financial Services posted sales of $109.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year sales of $445.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $441.40 million to $453.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $455.67 million, with estimates ranging from $443.60 million to $463.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,733.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFS. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFS stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.34. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

