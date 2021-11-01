$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will report sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.35 billion. The Western Union reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full year sales of $5.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,533,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 286.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,934 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in The Western Union by 1,365.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,494,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,392,835 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Western Union by 123.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,261,000 after buying an additional 1,257,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in The Western Union by 217.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,549,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,221,000 after buying an additional 1,062,266 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WU traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $18.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,164,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,830. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $26.61.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

