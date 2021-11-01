-$1.16 EPS Expected for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to post earnings per share of ($1.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.99). Kodiak Sciences reported earnings of ($0.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($3.79). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($6.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($4.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10).

Shares of KOD stock traded up $8.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.09. 8,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 1.37. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $73.19 and a 12-month high of $171.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.07.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $776,801.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 53,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,608,865.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 358,717 shares of company stock worth $32,619,327 and have sold 20,850 shares worth $2,106,476. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,644,000 after acquiring an additional 26,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,988,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,899,000 after acquiring an additional 50,665 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 20,739 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1,083.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 118,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after acquiring an additional 108,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

