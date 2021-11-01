$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.10. Herbalife Nutrition reported earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $4.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HLF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,231,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,230,000 after buying an additional 1,107,547 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,932,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,284,000 after buying an additional 437,750 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,264,000 after buying an additional 4,203,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,084,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,118,000 after purchasing an additional 979,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 2,965,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,348,000 after purchasing an additional 45,085 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HLF opened at $46.40 on Monday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $41.31 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.17.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

