$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ichor’s earnings. Ichor posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.17.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,060.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ichor in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 571.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 236.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 372.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $43.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Ichor has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.24.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

