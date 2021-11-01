$0.76 EPS Expected for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.83. Bank of America reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.85. The company had a trading volume of 36,914,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,989,539. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.44. The company has a market capitalization of $402.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $685,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,984,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,793,000 after acquiring an additional 97,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Stevens grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

