$0.57 EPS Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will announce earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

OFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000.

NYSE:OFC traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $27.59. 20,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,677. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

