$0.57 EPS Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will announce earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.
Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000.
NYSE:OFC traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $27.59. 20,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,677. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.
About Corporate Office Properties Trust
Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.
