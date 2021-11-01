$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.03 million.

SQM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $56.13. 62,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,660. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.41. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $60.74. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 66.13, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

