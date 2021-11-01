$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) will post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.44. Global Net Lease posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.15%.

GNL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

GNL opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.74. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 17.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 373.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

