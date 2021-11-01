-$0.34 EPS Expected for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.39). Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 298.23% and a negative net margin of 251.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,981,000 after buying an additional 117,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,980,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after buying an additional 234,322 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after buying an additional 682,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,236,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 178,932 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 985,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 91,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.97. 1,599,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,978,286. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. The firm offers XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies. Its products include Gvoke Pre-Filled Syringe and Gvoke HypoPen. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

