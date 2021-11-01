-$0.22 EPS Expected for CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings. CTI BioPharma reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CTI BioPharma.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 133.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

CTIC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 14,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,996. CTI BioPharma has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $242.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

