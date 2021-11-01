$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mack-Cali Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.13. Mack-Cali Realty reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mack-Cali Realty.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,091,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,874,000 after buying an additional 893,139 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP lifted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 1,292,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,012,000 after buying an additional 847,338 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mack-Cali Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $11,230,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,713,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,381,000 after purchasing an additional 630,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.
About Mack-Cali Realty
Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.
