-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IMV’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.10). IMV reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IMV will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IMV.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. IMV had a negative net margin of 11,386.18% and a negative return on equity of 99.76%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IMV shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IMV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.93.

NASDAQ IMV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.65. 8,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,705. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.49. IMV has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IMV by 45.2% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 64,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 20,063 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in IMV by 119.0% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 269,720 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in IMV during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in IMV by 13,722.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 41,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in IMV during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

