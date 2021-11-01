-$0.11 EPS Expected for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.07). Cytosorbents posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.29 million.

CTSO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Sunday, October 10th.

Shares of Cytosorbents stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.98. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 35,166 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,201,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 20,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytosorbents

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

