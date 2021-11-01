$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC also posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 108.62% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCRD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCRD. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. 22.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FCRD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.74. The stock had a trading volume of 43,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,427. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $142.72 million, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

