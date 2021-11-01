-$0.04 EPS Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). DURECT posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 65.09% and a negative net margin of 257.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of DURECT stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $291.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. DURECT has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 879.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,198,385 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,539,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 520,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,454,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 93,494 shares in the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DURECT

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

