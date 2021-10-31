Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Invests $970,000 in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth $89,561,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,126,000 after buying an additional 582,168 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Celanese by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,800,000 after buying an additional 477,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Celanese by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,642,000 after buying an additional 363,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth $39,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $161.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $111.37 and a 12 month high of $173.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.56. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.07.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

