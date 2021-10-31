Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $26,000 Position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) by 40.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 7,354.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at $913,000. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPP opened at $51.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $39.96 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.59.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

