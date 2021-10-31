ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZTE Corporation is engaged in providing telecom equipment and networking solutions to telecom operators. The company offers wireless communications systems, wireline switch and access equipment, optical and data communications equipment, mobile phone handsets, data card products, and telecommunications software systems. It also engages in the production of remote control switch systems, multimedia communications systems, and communications transmission systems. The company also provides technical design, development, consultation, and related services for the research, manufacture and production of mobile communications systems equipment, satellite communications, microwave communications equipment, beepers, computer hardware and software, closed-circuit TVs, microwave communications, automated signal control, computer information processing, process monitoring systems, and fire alarm systems. ZTE Corporation is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ZTE from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised shares of ZTE from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZTCOY opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.97. ZTE has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZTE had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that ZTE will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About ZTE

ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. The company has the most complete telecommunications product line, covering every vertical sector of wireless networks, core networks, access & bearer networks, services and terminals markets.

