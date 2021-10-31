Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Earns In-Line Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “in-line” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 target price on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.71.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $274.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of -1.32. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $250.11 and a 12-month high of $505.88.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.53, for a total value of $524,901.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 186,798 shares of company stock valued at $61,771,583. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964,122 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $515,625,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,193,000 after purchasing an additional 757,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.