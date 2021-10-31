ZooKeeper 1-Day Volume Tops $1.42 Million (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 35.5% higher against the US dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $14.75 million and $1.42 million worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00069668 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00073161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00103924 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,676.17 or 0.99721833 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,232.29 or 0.06955801 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00023002 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 67,290,729 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars.

