Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stake Lifted by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises approximately 1.0% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $17,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 8.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 286.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 111,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,851,000 after buying an additional 82,954 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 100.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $216.20 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $216.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $102.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.79.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.82.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $1,985,738.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,126 shares of company stock worth $8,638,462 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

