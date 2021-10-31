ZINC Price Reaches $0.0086 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZINC has a market cap of $48,123.19 and $48.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZINC has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00048398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.72 or 0.00227383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00096262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

